A recreational vehicle parked at a homeless encampment caught fire before dawn Monday along Interstate 94 in St. Paul, authorities said.

The blaze erupted just off Interstate 94 at Cretin Avenue and left a 51-year-old man needing to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation, the Fire Department said. His condition and identity have yet to be released.

The fire in the RV broke out about 4:50 a.m. and has since been extinguished, fire officials said.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed flames and smoke as motorists passed by before sunrise.

There is no word yet from authorities about how the fire started.