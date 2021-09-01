Buttery, flaky and loaded with the sweet-tart flavor of ripe tomatoes, a fresh tart is a wonderful way to highlight what many think is the best of summer's bounty.

There's no question that tomatoes can make a delicious tart filling, but they can also contain enough water to drown the crust, creating an unappealingly soggy bottom.

Getting rid of the excess liquid is the key to crispy-crusted success, but what's the best way to do it? Roasting is one answer. Slicing and pre-baking the tomatoes before they go into the tart allows the liquid to evaporate and concentrates the tomato flavor, but it also leaves some of the freshness behind.

For this week's Rustic Three-Cheese Tomato Tart, a few key steps are taken to eliminate much of the tomatoes' wateriness without sacrificing their fresh flavor.

First, the tomato slices are salted and allowed to sit in a colander for an hour to drain before being thoroughly patted dry with paper towels.

We also protect the crust with a cheesy filling — made with goat cheese, mozzarella and Parmesan — that is layered between the tomatoes and the bottom of the tart.

Most of the remaining liquid evaporates through the open top of the tart during the baking process, leaving just enough moisture to give the tart a creamy, flavorful filling.

The open top is an important feature of a rustic tart. A buttery, pliable crust is rolled out, filled and pulled around the edges of the filling just enough to contain it. Then, it's brushed with an egg wash and sprinkled with more grated Parmesan. The result is impressive, without being fussy.

Serve this tart with a crisp green salad for a light, summery dinner. Or cut into small wedges and serve as a hearty appetizer.

Rustic Three-Cheese Tomato Tart

Serves 6.

Note: A creamy, cheesy filling is a delicious counterpart to the sweet-tart fresh tomatoes in this light but satisfying tart. From Meredith Deeds.

For the crust:

• 1 1/2 c. flour

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 10 tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-in. cubes

• 6 to 7 tbsp. ice water

For the filling:

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 1/2 lb. tomatoes, cored and sliced 1/2-in. thick

• 3 oz. soft goat cheese

• 3/4 c. shredded mozzarella

• 1/4 c. plus 2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese, divided

• 1/4 c. sour cream

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 large egg, lightly beaten

• 1 tbsp. water

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

Directions

To prepare crust: Mix flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt in medium bowl. Using a pastry blender or two knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles very coarse crumbs. Sprinkle with 6 tablespoons cold water, tossing with fork just until flour is moistened and pastry almost leaves side of bowl (1 to 3 teaspoons more water can be added if necessary, but do not overwork the dough). Gather pastry into a ball. Shape into flattened round on lightly floured surface. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

To prepare filling: Sprinkle 1 teaspoon salt on both sides of the sliced tomatoes. Place in one layer in a large colander, set over a bowl, and let drain of excess liquids for 1 hour.

Set a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix together the goat cheese, mozzarella, 1/4 cup Parmesan, sour cream and pepper.

To assemble: On a lightly floured surface, roll dough out to a 12-inch circle. (If dough is too firm to roll out, let sit at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes.) Place dough on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread cheese mixture in an even layer on the pastry, leaving a 2-inch border around the edge.

Place drained tomato slices on a double layer of paper towels, and thoroughly pat dry with more paper towels. Overlap tomato slices over the cheese filling. Carefully fold the edges of dough over the filling.

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and water. Brush over the edges of the dough. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until the crust is golden brown and filling is bubbling. Place baking sheet on a cooling rack and let the tart sit for 15 minutes. Using a large spatula, carefully slide tart off of parchment and onto the rack. Let cool at least another 30 minutes before cutting into wedges and serving warm or at room temperature, garnishing with the basil just before serving.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina.