Russell not impressed by FIA hinting at relaxing rules against cursing and code of driver conduct

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — George Russell had a frosty response Thursday to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem claiming in an Instagram post he's received ''constructive feedback'' from drivers that has the governing body considering relaxing the code of conduct that penalizes for cursing.
Formula 1 drivers have been furious about Ben Sulayem's rule that went into effect this year. When they learned of it last season, the Grand Prix Driver's Association sent Ben Sulayem an open letter that Russell claims went unacknowledged.
So the Mercedes driver seemed surprised to learn Ben Sulayem is claiming there's been an active dialogue.
Ben Sulayem wrote ''I am considering making improvements to Appendix B,'' — the rule that defines the penalties for a range of offenses that include physical violence to political statements, using foul language and any comments deemed to cause ''moral injury or loss'' to FIA. The base fine for an F1 driver is set out at $45,500 (40,000 euros).
But Russell said Ben Sulayem's post ''doesn't mean anything'' unless the rules are actually changed.
''Obviously we want to see these things put into action, rather than saying ‘We're considering things.' You know, we all ‘consider' a lot of things," Russell said during media availability ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. ''We (drivers) are clear we want changes. And once they are implemented, then we'll comment. But for the time being it's being ‘considered' — the words don't mean anything until the change has been made.''
The new rule was received negatively by most of the racing series that the FIA oversees, including the World Rally Championship, where drivers complained it was a draconian approach.
This is an election year for Ben Sulayem, who was elected as president of the FIA after the 2021 season finale. Ben Sulayem is running for re-election and currently has no announced opponent.