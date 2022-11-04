More from Star Tribune
Colleges
Hill family's Minnesota basketball legacy passed along to St. Thomas
The point guard from Minneapolis South is the fourth sibling in her family to play Division I basketball and led the Tommies in several statistics as a freshman.
Randball
Washington QB Heinicke was part of sequence that altered Vikings history
Taylor Heinicke's injury when he was with the Vikings in 2016 created a sense of urgency to trade for Sam Bradford after Teddy Bridgewater's injury.
Colleges
Back for another year, St. Thomas guard is team's bridge between D-III and D-I
Riley Miller understands what Tommies culture is all about after four years — and the sharpshooting guard is using a final year of eligibility to pass that knowledge to the program's talented newcomers.
Vikings
Commanders scouting report: Three-game win streak fueled by new QB, stout defense
The Vikings will travel to Washington on Sunday to face a defense that hasn't allowed an opponent to pass 21 points in its last four games.
Outdoors
Rare sight: Wolf researchers catch mountain lion on trail camera video
Footage was taken Oct. 20 south of Voyageurs National Park in far northern Minnesota. The big cat is seen walking along a state forest road.