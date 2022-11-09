More from Star Tribune
Politics
DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison heads into second term looking to 'better things'
Ellison won re-election as the state's chief legal officer by a margin of less than 1%.
Local
Hennepin County counts bikers and hikers to improve roads
Volunteers fan out to 32 roadways and intersections across the county to quantify traffic.
West Metro
New skatepark planned in Minnetonka
A local teacher and students have advocated for the updated facility.
Eat & Drink
9 amber and brown ales that add warmth to Minnesota falls
Taking their cues from English ales, American brewers have amplified the style and created their own malty seasonal sippers.
Politics
State Auditor Blaha declares victory, Wilson concedes in closest statewide matchup
DFL incumbent plans to keep focus on local governments; GOP challenger had wanted to broaden the office's scope.