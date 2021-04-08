FBI agents arrested a Rochester, Minn. woman early Thursday on charges connected to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Victoria White, 39, will make her first appearance in federal court Thursday. The details of the charges are currently under seal.

On Jan. 6, a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed a joint congressional session formalizing the electoral victory of Joe Biden, falsely claiming Biden "stole" the election. Members of the group severely damaged the nation's Capitol building, sending members of Congress into lockdown, killing Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and leaving about 138 officers injured.

White is the second Minnesotan to be charged in relation to the attack. Last month, federal prosecutors charged Jordan K. Stotts, a 31-year-old from Moorhead, with trespassing and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, both federal misdemeanors.

