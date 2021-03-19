A Moorhead man was arrested Friday and charged with trespassing in connection to the riot and breach on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jordan Stotts, 31, is the first Minnesotan to be arrested following the insurrection, which left several dead, including a Capitol police officer. Stotts was taken into custody by agents from the FBI's Minneapolis field office, and makes his first appearance in U.S. District Court Friday afternoon in Bemidji. He's among more than 300 people arrested since the insurrection.

The U.S. District Attorney in Washington is prosecuting the case against Stotts, along with all other cases related to the insurrection.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

