FORT MYERS, FLA. – Ryan Jeffers is not in Twins camp, and manager Rocco Baldelli said the team has made it clear to the catcher that they don't want him to return until his family feels ready.

Jeffers' wife Lexi posted a message on Instagram on Friday, one that several of his teammates said was heartbreaking to read.

"Please keep us in your thoughts. We had to say goodbye to our baby boy way too early," the post read. "I hoped to share the news with you all that our family would be growing this coming July. However, we discovered at our 20 week anatomy scan that our son's heart was no longer beating. We are devastated. After many painful days at the hospital, we are heading home to our girl," the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Harper.

Said Baldelli: "All of our hearts are with Ryan and Lexi right now. The most difficult of situations that any human, any person can even imagine. … We're just there to support them."