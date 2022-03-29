A man who was beaten in a downtown Minneapolis apartment hallway during a robbery has died more than three weeks later, authorities said.

An arrest has been made in connection with the death, said police, who identified the suspect as a 19-year-old man from Minneapolis.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at the apartment building in the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue, where they located an unconscious 19-year-old man, police said. He died Tuesday, according to police.

Investigators determined that he had been physically assaulted and robbed. Authorities have yet to release his identity.

Charges against the suspect have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

There have been 17 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, compared with 18 this time last year, according to a Star Tribune database.