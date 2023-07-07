After a two-week break, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is resuming a repaving project that will shut down southbound Interstate 35W this weekend through Bloomington and Burnsville.

Drivers will be detoured from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday as crews work on the freeway between Interstates 494 and 35E. All ramps leading to southbound I-35W between 82nd Street and I-35E also will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday, MnDOT officials said.

MnDOT plans to close the southbound lanes of I-35W over two more weekends, on July 28-31 and Aug. 4-7.

Northbound lanes on that stretch of I-35W will remain open this weekend, though the E-Z Pass lane will be closed, officials said.

But in a separate closure, northbound I-35W drivers will need to find an alternate route for the stretch between Crosstown Hwy. 62 and 36th Street in Minneapolis from midnight Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists may encounter bottlenecks this weekend on Hwy. 169 in Bloomington and Edina. MnDOT will have overnight lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday through Tuesday, between Anderson Lakes Parkway and Valley View Road.

In the east metro this weekend, westbound Hwy. 36 will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday, between Stillwater Boulevard in Stillwater and Edgerton Street in Little Canada.