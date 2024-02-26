Police say road rage may be behind a shooting that injured a motorist Saturday night in Blaine.

The victim had exited Hwy. 610 and was turning onto University Avenue about 7 p.m. when he was shot, said Capt. Mark Boerboom.

The victim told police that an occupant in a black Toyota Camry behind him fired multiple shots at his vehicle. One bullet struck the victim in the abdomen. He was taken to Mercy Hospital with a minor injury, Boerboom said.

Officers responding to the scene found the victim's vehicle with multiple bullet holes and multiple casings were found in the area of the shooting, Boerboom said.

The shooting was possibly the result of road rage, but remains under investigation, Boerboom said in a news release.

No other information was immediately released.




