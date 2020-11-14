Dan Stoltz, this year's Salvation Army 2020 Red Kettle Community chairman, and head of Spire Credit Union, rang the opening bell on Friday to kick off the organization's familiar holiday fund drive. The bells started ringing at the Cub Community Market on W. Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis. Donations are accepted in a variety of ways, including using cellphones that read an NFC code, which leads to an electronic donation page. It's a recent twist to a tradition that dates to 1891.