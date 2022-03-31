Minnesota matched the nation's recovery from the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, new data showed this morning.

Minnesota's real gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services, adjusted for inflation — was $345.2 billion in 2021, the Commerce Department said.

That's up 5.7% from $326.6 billion in 2020 and surpassed Minnesota's 2019 economic output of $340.1 billion.

The federal agency on Wednesday reported that the U.S. as a whole saw 5.7% real GDP growth in 2020, the fastest calendar-year growth since 1984, when it rose 7.2%. Both years followed recessionary downturns.

On Thursday, the department's quarterly announcement of state and regional data showed that southern and far western states continue to power the U.S. economy. For full year 2021, Tennessee led all states with 8.6% growth, followed by New Hampshire at 8.5% and California at 7.8%.

In comparison to other states, Minnesota ranked 18th in economic growth, continuing its long record as a middle-of-the-pack performer.

The broader Midwest has routinely been the slowest-growing regional economy, and it was again last year, with Plains states, including Minnesota, averaging 5% growth and Great Lakes states, including Illinois and Ohio, averaging 5.2%. Of all the states in the Midwest, Indiana had the fastest growth last year at 6.9%, and North Dakota was the slowest at 2.1%.

In 2020, Minnesota's economy fell 4%, more than the nation's 3.4% drop. That stood in contrast to the 2000 and 2008 recessions, when the state's economy didn't fall as steeply as the nation's.

As in many states, Minnesota's economic recovery in 2021 was led by its non-government service sector, though durable goods manufacturers also rebounded sharply. The state's wholesale trade businesses and professional, scientific and technical businesses led the service sectors, the data showed.