Minnesota's unemployment rate dipped last month to the lowest it's been in more than 20 years, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said this morning.

The state jobless rate ticked down two-tenths of a percent to 2.7% in February. That's more than a full percentage point lower than the U.S. unemployment rate, which was 3.8% last month.

But the Black unemployment rate in Minnesota, based on 12-month moving average, still reveals a big disparity in who is finding jobs. It inched up in February and is now more than double that of the unemployment rate for white Minnesotans.

The state also added 5,200 jobs last month, roughly on par with January after the initially reported jump of 10,200 jobs was revised downward to a gain of 4,800 jobs.

The job gains though were a bit lower on a percentage basis compared to the U.S. as a whole for the month of February.

The state's labor force participation rate also rose three-tenths of a percent to 67.9%.

"We're glad to see another significant jump in labor force participation during this tight labor market," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "We remain laser-focused on helping businesses connect with workers, particularly in communities that are often overlooked."

In February, education and health services led the way with the addition of 3,800 jobs. That was followed by 3,100 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, 900 jobs in manufacturing, and 100 jobs each in information and government.

That was partially offset by a loss of 1,500 jobs in financial activities, 800 jobs in other services, and 200 jobs in construction.

Leisure and hospitality, one of the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic, saw no change over the month, as was the case with mining and logging.

The state has now recovered about 71% of the jobs it lost since the beginning of the pandemic. It is still 122,334 jobs short of where it was in February 2020.