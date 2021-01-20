She wore an oversized gold brooch of a dove of peace, he wore a big ol' black cowboy hat.

If a new president wants to express unity, the combination of Gaga and Garth — with a taste of J.Lo — is a pretty safe and savvy recipe. Lady Gaga is the patron saint of misfits and misunderstoods. Garth Brooks is the populist king of red states, white suburbia and blue collars. And Jennifer Lopez is a multiculti icon of glam, fitness and fun.

During President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, Lady Gaga sang the national anthem as only Gaga can. After Biden's speech, Garth Brooks delivered "Amazing Grace" a cappella.

Jennifer Lopez was in the mix, for diversity and patriotism with a mashup of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" with a spoken-word sentence in Spanish (translated to "one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all" from the Pledge of Allegiance) and the inexplicable line "Let's get loud" from her 1999 hit of that name. Her performance was as unmemorable as Aretha Franklin's rendition of "America (My Country 'Tis of Thee)" at President Obama's 2009 inauguration was unforgettable.

What was unforgettable about the Biden inauguration was Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, delivering her "The Hill We Climb." Equal parts poet Maya Angelou, rapper Common and preacher Jesse Jackson, the 22-year-old Black activist was poised, powerful and on point.

The memorable musical performance on Wednesday belonged to Gaga. Her treatment of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was both reverent and Gaga-esque at the same time. This was no shallow performance. This was a star turn. The gold microphone to match her brooch. The "Hunger Games"-evoking poofy red dress and fitted navy jacket. The stratospheric Streisand notes. The Broadway-ish bravado. The clenched fist while singing the word "proudly" and the grand waving of her arms on "banner yet wave."

By contrast, Lopez, dressed in an all-white Chanel outfit, was stately and understated. Brooks, though, acted like he just got off his horse when he arrived at the U.S. Capitol in bluejeans, black dress shirt, dark sport coat, Stetson, cowboy boots and mask. But, with his hat in hand, he was respectful to all, calling for unity by asking everyone — even people at home and at work — to sing the final chorus with him. The assembled crowd vocalizing through masks, frankly, could not be heard. Unity isn't going to be as simple as a song of faith.

