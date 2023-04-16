John Sandford has tapped into current events for this thriller, in which both the good guys and the bad guys are criminals. Computer hackers who will do anything for the right price agree to try to disrupt Russian military shipments to the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, thugs who will do anything for the right price are sent to stop them.

Into this quagmire goes Letty Davenport, a federal agent who is Sandford's newest protagonist and the daughter of the author's longtime hero, Lucas Davenport — and who has an even quicker trigger finger than her father. Her orders are to protect the hackers while turning a blind eye to any crimes they commit. But her bosses don't want it known that U.S. agents are supporting known criminals, so she has to maintain a low profile, which isn't easy when you're scurrying around Los Angeles shooting at people.

The story stretches credibility a tad sometimes — and a lot at other times — but the action moves so briskly that we don't have time to dwell on plot holes. Sandford is a master at spinning an engaging tale, and as we race toward the climactic confrontation, we instinctively slide toward the edge of our seat.

Jeff Strickler is a Star Tribune features editor.

Dark Angel

By: John Sandford.

Publisher: Putnam, 384 pages, $29.95.