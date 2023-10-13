'Lessons in Chemistry'

Brie Larson has shown her resilience in "Captain Marvel" and "Room." But she's never played a superhero quite like Elizabeth Zott, the main protagonist in this engaging new series. Zott is a female scientist in the 1950s, which means she's usually assigned tasks like brewing coffee. But an affair with a colleague — and the opportunity to launch a cooking show on TV — opens up her world. Like Zott, the series skirts the rules. One of the eight episodes is told from the perspective of a dog. What is reliable is Larson's steely performance and a commitment to celebrating feminism. Look for delightful cameos from Rainn Wilson, Rosemarie DeWitt and Beau Bridges. Apple TV Plus

'The Fall of the House of Usher'

In some ways, "Usher" is just another slasher series, one in which writers find increasingly gruesome ways to knock off family members of a pharmaceutical giant. But as the title suggests, there's more at play here. Creator Mike Flanagan ("The Haunting") sneaks in lots of references to Edgar Allan Poe, like setting an orgy in a club called Rue Morgue and naming the dogged detective after C. Auguste Dupin, superbly played by Minnesota native Carl Lumbly. Other cast members who shine are Carlo Gugino as an Angel of Death and Mark Hamill, who leans more on his experience as the voice of the Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series" than his role as Luke Skywalker. Poe would be pleased, but maybe a little grossed out. Netflix

'The Daily Show'

Comedy Central has delayed any announcement of who will replace Trevor Noah behind the desk, in large part because of the Hollywood strike (and perhaps because front-runner Hasan Minhaj got into trouble for making up material in his stand-up act). So it's back to a rotation of guest hosts. One person not returning is Roy Wood Jr. He told NPR last week that he's done with his eight-year stint as a correspondent, although he didn't rule out returning as permanent host. 10 p.m. Mon.-Thu., Comedy Central

'FBoy Island'

"Bachelor" fanatics may want to check out this slightly spicier dating show, which previously aired on Max, especially because one of the contestants is former Bachelorette Katie Thurston. The series isn't as nasty as the title suggests. And host Nikki Glaser knows how to deliver the perfect putdown. 7 p.m. Monday, CW