This image provided by the Nevada Historical Society shows the famous group portrait taken in Fort Worth, Texas, shortly after Butch Cassidy and his gang robbed the Einnemucca, Nev., bank in 1900. They sent the photo to the bank with a thank you note. Shown are Bill Carver, top left, the Sundance Kid, bottom left, and Butch Cassidy, bottom right. The other two members of the gang are not identified. A collector of rare books and documents has obtained a manuscript with new evidence that Butch Cassidy wasn't killed in a 1908 shootout in Bolivia but returned to the U.S. and lived on in Washington State for almost three decades.