Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at some of the biggest stories in sports. A week ago, Reusse declared he would be shocked if Jim Harbaugh got the job as Vikings head coach.

On this week's show, Reusse says he was right ... but for all the wrong reasons. He noted that Harbaugh really wanted the job, but that for whatever reason it didn't work out. And now we will see if it was the correct choice for the Vikings to go with Kevin O'Connell. And Reusse isn't buying the O'Connell-Kirk Cousins connection.

Reusse also weighed in on the continued strong play of the Wolves and what they might do before the trade deadline this week, as well as the messed up negotiations in MLB and having a hard time getting into the Winter Games so far.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports