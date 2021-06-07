Columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at two of the more interesting figures who have led Minnesota teams: Tom Kelly and Mike Zimmer.Reusse wrote a great longer piece on Kelly and the tragic loss of his son, humanizing the former Twins manager ahead of this past weekend's celebration of the 1991 Twins World Series team.

On the podcast, Reusse went deeper on Kelly — trying to drive at what made him a successful manager, who he is as a person and what made him walk away from the job at the relatively young age of 51.

Rand and Reusse also talked about Mike Zimmer, who was very unhappy about the way his team played in a 33-6 loss to Denver in Saturday's preseason opener. Zimmer seemed upbeat at the start of training camp, but that has given way to a more consistently sour mood as the team has dealt with issues on and off the field. The pressure of a win-now season and the still-looming threat of a COVID disruption have to be factors.

