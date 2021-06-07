Intro: Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand at the outset for a look at a U.S. Open that chewed up a lot of golf's biggest names on Sunday. Left standing at the end was Jon Rahm, who made two clutch putts while his nearest competitors faded.

8:00: The NBA playoffs have been as wide open as any in recent memory, with huge clutch performances and ... some not so good. Ben Simmons fits into that latter category after going 24-for-71 from the free throw line in the postseason and refusing to shoot in Philadelphia's Game 7 home loss to the Hawks. Kevin Durant, meanwhile, played all 53 minutes of Brooklyn's Game 7 loss to Milwaukee — as did others in the game. Is that even safe?

16:00: Byron Buxton returned to the Twins lineup over the weekend and provided a spark in two wins that extended the team's streak to four games. But the mystery of what happened in Seattle isn't any clearer.

22;00: MLB is set to crack down on cheating pitchers starting today. What will that look like? And Reusse makes a great point: For a sport trying to improve pace of play, isn't this just another thing to slow the game down?

