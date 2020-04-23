As many as 80,000 to 100,000 em­ploy­ees could re­turn to work on Mon­day un­der a plan an­nounced Thursday by state of­fi­cials.

Com­panies must meet guide­lines on so­cial dis­tanc­ing, work­er hy­giene and fa­cil­i­ty clean­ing and dis­in­fec­tion.

They must also con­duct em­ploy­ee health screen­ings and con­tin­ue work from home when­ev­er pos­si­ble.

“This is a lim­it­ed first step in the proc­ess of safe­ly re­open­ing some busi­nes­ses and re­turn­ing Min­ne­so­tans to work,” said Department of Em­ploy­ment and Economic Development Com­mis­sion­er Steve Grove in a state­ment.

The work­places will in­clude in­dus­trial, manu­fac­tur­ing and of­fice set­tings that had not been clas­si­fied as criti­cal in­dus­tries un­der the state’s stay-at-home ord­er, which is sched­uled to ex­pire on May 4.

Restrictions will not be lifted for retail locations that provide in-store services to customers. Retail previously deemed to be critical, including grocery stores and pharmacies, are not affected by the new guidelines.

Grove said that companies that want to reopen will not be required to file paperwork with state government, but will be asked to give employees a “preparedness plan” that details the safety measures that will be taken.

For health screenings, an app developed by Target and the Minnesota Safety Council will be made available that will allow them to track the temperature of their employees, Grove said.

“We are not lifting today the stay-at-home order,” said Gov. Tim Walz at a news conference Thursday. That order expires May 4.

Instead, the actions today were part of a gradual strategy to “start turning the dial and normalizing some of the things that have been taken away,” Walz said.

Appearing at the news conference, Red Wing-based Riedell Skates President Bob Riegelman said the initial restrictions were necessary for safety reasons and he is ready to restart some operations.

“Now we are extremely excited, almost to tears, that we are taking a cautious step forward to reopen our business,” he said.

This is a de­vel­op­ing sto­ry. Check back at startribune.com for up­dates.