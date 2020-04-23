As many as 80,000 to 100,000 employees could return to work on Monday under a plan announced Thursday by state officials.
Companies must meet guidelines on social distancing, worker hygiene and facility cleaning and disinfection.
They must also conduct employee health screenings and continue work from home whenever possible.
“This is a limited first step in the process of safely reopening some businesses and returning Minnesotans to work,” said Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove in a statement.
The workplaces will include industrial, manufacturing and office settings that had not been classified as critical industries under the state’s stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to expire on May 4.
Restrictions will not be lifted for retail locations that provide in-store services to customers. Retail previously deemed to be critical, including grocery stores and pharmacies, are not affected by the new guidelines.
Grove said that companies that want to reopen will not be required to file paperwork with state government, but will be asked to give employees a “preparedness plan” that details the safety measures that will be taken.
For health screenings, an app developed by Target and the Minnesota Safety Council will be made available that will allow them to track the temperature of their employees, Grove said.
“We are not lifting today the stay-at-home order,” said Gov. Tim Walz at a news conference Thursday. That order expires May 4.
Instead, the actions today were part of a gradual strategy to “start turning the dial and normalizing some of the things that have been taken away,” Walz said.
Appearing at the news conference, Red Wing-based Riedell Skates President Bob Riegelman said the initial restrictions were necessary for safety reasons and he is ready to restart some operations.
“Now we are extremely excited, almost to tears, that we are taking a cautious step forward to reopen our business,” he said.
This is a developing story. Check back at startribune.com for updates.