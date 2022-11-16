Tap the bookmark to save this article.

All residents of an Edina apartment building are without a place to live after a Tuesday night fire.

The blaze broke out at about 10:30 p.m. on the second floor of the building on the 6300 block of Barrie Road. The fire had spread to the third floor by the time firefighters arrived, a statement from the Edina Fire Department said.

Crews from Edina and seven other agencies fought the three-alarm fire.

No injuries were reported, but residents in all 39 units were displaced, the city said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.