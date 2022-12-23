Growing research argues that as the planet warms through climate change, it's getting easier for polar air to escape and plunge across the United States.

The bitter cold snap that descended across much of Minnesota this week "has always been a part of our climatology in Minnesota," said Kenneth Blumenfeld, a climatologist with the Department of Natural Resources.

But leading research, he said, suggests that the atmospheric currents that usually keep this icy air locked in the arctic are weakening, letting polar air reach farther south.

"Something about the way the climate is warming — that likely has a link to the arctic region itself — does promote the destabilization of the polar airmass, which then sends it occasionally spiraling into the continental U.S. and a little more deeply than you might expect," Blumenfeld said.

A study published last year in the journal Science suggested that changing snow and ice cover in the arctic was helping to push cold into southern bursts.

The bitter cold is "for us maybe not so much a surprise, but for farther south, definitely a surprise," said Ryan Dunleavy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.

Temperatures approaching freezing are forecast in Florida though Saturday, and in Texas, many are bracing to see whether the state's energy grid will hold up, nearly two years after a cold snap in early 2021 led to widespread blackouts. That freeze led to at least 246 deaths, according to the Texas Tribune.

Forecasters in Minnesota have warned of blowing snow, poor travel conditions and wind chills dipping to 30 to 45 below freezing.

This week's storm, as well as the system last week that dropped wet, sloppy snow that melted shortly after, both show another sign of a warming climate: When storms come, they tend to carry more water, Blumenfeld said.

Melting the snows of this week would yield between a third and half an inch of water, "and that's an awful lot of precipitation," Blumenfeld said.

"That's actually what we're seeing across the board is that warm or cold, our weather systems often have more moisture with them," he added.

The trend is also challenging the common refrain that it can be "too cold to snow" in Minnesota.

As meteorologist Sven Sundgaard tweeted earlier this week: "It's absolutely a myth: ask people in Siberia. It can only be too warm to snow."

Many people have that misconception because usually, extreme cold comes with a high pressure system, which means clear skies, Blumenfeld said.

Though this week's low temperatures have presented a life-threatening challenge to those who are travelling or otherwise outside, Blumenfeld said that cold snaps of the past were even harsher — like in 1983, when the whole of the Upper Midwest shut down from cold and wind, and trains were stalled.

"If you want to comprehend what that was like, you need to take the temperatures we have now and subtract another 10 to 20 degrees from those," he said. "It's a whole category of severity worse."