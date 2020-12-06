MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Rescue workers on Saturday recovered the bodies of two miners killed in the collapse of a wildcat gold mine near the border with Costa Rica, but as many as 13 others remain missing.
The mayor of Río San Juan province said the bodies of two miners, aged 20 and 28, had been recovered.
Mayor Johnny Gutiérrez said community members, soldiers, firefighters and police continued to dig at the site, where other miners are still missing. One injured miner was able to escape and report the collapse.
Local media say between 10 and 15 miners were buried when a tunnel at the unregistered mine collapsed Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Rescuers locate 2 bodies at Nicaragua mine collapse
Rescue workers on Saturday recovered the bodies of two miners killed in the collapse of a wildcat gold mine near the border with Costa Rica, but as many as 13 others remain missing.
World
Japan's capsule with asteroid samples retrieved in Australia
Japan's space agency said its helicopter search team on Sunday retrieved a capsule carrying asteroid samples after it successfully landed in a remote area in southern Australia as planned.
World
St. Nicholas visits Czech children while adapting to virus
The coronavirus pandemic has made life difficult for a lot of people in the Czech Republic, and that includes Saint Nicholas.
World
Crunch UK-EU talks on post-Brexit ties to resume Sunday
The European Union and the United Kingdom decided Saturday to press on with negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal, with all three key issues still unresolved ahead of a year-end cutoff.
World
Armenia: Tens of thousands rally to demand PM's resignation
Tens of thousands of opposition supporters marched across the Armenian capital Saturday to push for the resignation of the ex-Soviet nation's prime minister over his handling of the conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.