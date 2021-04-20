Republican Tyler Kistner launched his second campaign for Congress on Tuesday, setting up a rematch in Minnesota's Second Congressional District with incumbent DFL Rep. Angie Craig.

Kistner, a Marine Corps veteran who lives in Prior Lake, lost to Craig last fall by roughly 2 percentage points in a race that also saw deceased Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks pull in nearly 6% of the vote.

Weeks' unexpected death last September threatened to postpone the race, but Craig ultimately prevailed in a court battle to hold the election in November and won a second term representing the southern suburban district.

"Last election we were one of the closest elections in the country. Next election, we're one of the top races in the country," Kistner said in a video announcing his campaign.

Kistner said in a release that he initially wasn't sure if he was going to run again, but Democrats and the administration of President Joe Biden have "increased government spending" and are "already proposing massive tax increases on the middle class and American families."

Anticipating Kistner's second run, DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement last week that "Minnesotans already rejected failed candidate Tyler Kistner because they know he'd be a rubber stamp for House Republicans' toxic agenda."

Craig, a former medical device company executive who lives in Eagan, reported $1.4 million cash on hand in a campaign filing that covers through the end of March.

A wild card in the race is whether Minnesota loses one of its eight congressional seats. The new apportionment of Congress is expected by the end of April, and one fewer seat could mean the Second District would have to grow to accommodate more voters.

