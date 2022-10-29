Republican Scott Jensen's bid for Minnesota governor is getting a last-minute boost from the national Republican Governors Association, which is spending money to support him and sending Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds here to rally with him.

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) contributed $750,000 to the political committee Heal Minnesota on Tuesday. Heal Minnesota has already aired a few ads attacking Walz over crime in the state.

In its latest ad, which was funded by the RGA money and aired Thursday, Heal Minnesota falsely claimed that Walz "pushed to defund our police." Walz opposed the failed 2021 ballot measure to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new public safety agency.

Reynolds will rally with Jensen and his running mate, Matt Birk, on Monday night at the American Legion in Golden Valley.

With just over a week until Election Day, Minnesota is getting last-minute attention from national Republicans in hopes the state GOP party can flip congressional seats, the state Legislature and key statewide offices.

Jensen also was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump praised Jensen as someone who will "bring Minnesota back from the brink." Trump also endorsed GOP Minnesota secretary of state nominee Kim Crockett.