Republican congressional candidate Tyler Kistner filed his personal financial disclosure on Monday, more than two months after the deadline and following an ethics complaint filed by his DFL opponent, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig.

Kistner's report, required for all members of Congress and candidates under House ethics rules, showed he earned $67,500 between January of last year and May 15 of this year with his consulting firm TC Strategic. He reported $28,000 of that income was earned last year.

A second-time candidate for Congress, Kistner was required to file his latest financial disclosure in May or seek an extension from the House clerk's office.

Democrats have been critical of Kistner for reimbursing himself tens of thousands of campaign dollars for mileage in the mostly suburban 2nd District, including nearly $17,000 for mileage in 2021. Campaign finance experts have said his reimbursements are unusually high and raise questions.

"Tyler Kistner's personal reimbursement scheme looks shadier than ever," said Craig's campaign manager Wellesley Daniels. "Kistner should explain to his donors why he appears to be using their money to line his pockets."

His campaign manager Billy Grant said Kistner is a "regular, middle class" candidate whose disclosure looks like "most Minnesotans." Grant added that he doesn't expect the disclosure to be an issue for voters in the race for Congress.

"We filed it late. It's a $200 fine, it's not a $50,000 fine," he said. "It's not a Department of Justice issue."

Their rematch is among the nation's highest-profile House races in the battle to control Congress, and Craig has a strong cash advantage over Kistner. Craig's recent campaign report showed she had $4.7 million in cash at the end of June, while Kistner had $523,000 in the bank.