A man with a history of driving drunk has been sentenced to a term of 9 1⁄ 4 years for "drinking heavily" before he crashed his car in a Brooklyn Center parking lot and left his 15-year-old passenger there to die.

Demetreious A. Baldwin, 31, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County District Court after he pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the late-night rollover wreck on Dec. 13, 2020, that killed Keyaries D. Benford, of Robbinsdale.

With credit with time in jail since his arrest, Baldwin will serve slightly more than six years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Benford attended Minneapolis North High School and would have turned 16 years old on Dec. 30, 2020, according to a statement Monday from the school.

A third person in the car also was injured in the crash in the south lot of CAPI USA, a nonprofit organization serving the needs of immigrants and refugees. All three are related, according to the criminal complaint, although the document did not elaborate.

At the time of the crash, Baldwin was on supervised probation for the most recent of his three drunken driving convictions. His criminal history in Minnesota also includes at least nine convictions for driving after his license was either suspended, canceled or revoked.

Responding officers saw markings that indicated that the car left road several times and went airborne before it crash-landed on the driver's side, the complaint read. Baldwin and the unidentified relative "were drinking heavily" before the wreck, the complaint added.