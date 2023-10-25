Rep. Ilhan Omar broke from her Minnesota colleagues and most other members of the U.S. House on Wednesday by voting against a resolution in support of Israel in the wake of attacks by Hamas.

Omar, the Democrat who represents Minneapolis and several of its suburbs, was one of just 10 House members to oppose the measure, and the only one from Minnesota. The resolution, which is largely symbolic and garnered 412 votes in favor, reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defense, condemned "Hamas' brutal war against Israel" and proclaimed the U.S. ready to assist Israel in the conflict.

Omar said the resolution "rightly acknowledges and mourns the lives taken by Hamas," but said she voted against it because it "fails to acknowledge and mourn" the Palestinians killed by Israel in retaliation.

"Our position should be consistent in defending innocent lives," Omar said in a statement. "We must use diplomacy to secure the release of hostages, end the violence by negotiating a ceasefire, restore water, food and fuel to Gaza, and work toward lasting peace."

Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat who represents St. Paul and some of its surrounding area, called for an immediate ceasefire on all sides. McCollum has been critical of Israeli government policies in the past, but said the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7 were clearly intended to annihilate Israel.

"These crimes cross a red line and must be unequivocally condemned as they are clear violations of international human rights law," McCollum said.

Omar and eight other Democrats opposed the measure, along with one Republican.

Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, who represents northeastern Minnesota, said in a statement he was proud of the bipartisan support for the resolution, and that he "will always stand with America's greatest ally and I will always condemn violence and antisemitism."

Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, has killed more than 1,400 Israelis since launching its offensive, and taken hundreds hostage. Hamas has been designated a terrorist group by the U.S. and other countries.

Israel retaliated with airstrikes into Gaza. So far more than 5,000 Gazans have been killed in the conflict, the Palestinian health ministry reported.

McCollum called on the U.S. to provide humanitarian aid to innocent Palestinians who have been caught in the conflict. She said Israel has the right to defend its citizens, but cautioned that the response "must be proportional and consider the innocent Palestinian lives at stake in Gaza."

A large crowd of protesters assembled in front of McCollum's office in St. Paul around the time of the vote, with a few coming inside. They waved Palestinian flags and called on the congresswoman to oppose President Joe Biden's request that Congress approve $14.3 billion in aid for Israel.