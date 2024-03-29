Don Samuels campaigned for just five months against Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in 2022 and came closer to defeating her than any challenger before him. This year, Samuels believes he'll get the job done with more time and money on his side.

Omar, who largely ignored Samuels' candidacy two years ago, said she doesn't think their rematch will be as close. The nationally known Minneapolis congresswoman said her attention was divided in the last election as she tried to help other Democrats on the ballot. That won't be the case this year.

"We just have more resources set aside to be able to do what we have always done, which is to get the votes out, to get people energized, to be at every corner of the district," Omar said in an interview. "2022 was an anomaly."

The rematch between Omar and Samuels this August will likely be one of the most closely watched Democratic primary elections in the country. The winner will almost certainly be elected to Congress in November because the Fifth Congressional District, which covers Minneapolis and nearby suburbs, is reliably blue. For now, the two Democrats have their eyes on the district's May 11 endorsing convention, where they will fight for the DFL's endorsement.

Two lesser-known Democrats, Air Force veteran Tim Peterson and attorney Sarah Gad, are also in the race.

Samuels came within about two percentage points of defeating Omar two years ago after he hammered her on the campaign trail for supporting the failed ballot measure that would have dismantled the Minneapolis Police Department. That issue likely won't be as salient this time around.

But Samuels, a Jamaican immigrant and former Minneapolis City Council member, said Omar has remained a divisive figure in the Fifth District. He criticized her for not voting in Minnesota's presidential primary election earlier this month and for making what he sees as mostly one-sided comments about the war in Gaza.

"She still has not found a position that includes the sensibilities of the Jewish community and the Muslim community. She is being perceived as picking a side," Samuels said. "I'm going to be able to communicate a message of healing and of unity, and the desire to bring people together across the divides."

Omar has been an outspoken critic of Israel's government and an advocate for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. If the Fifth District primary election comes down to that issue, Omar said she's confident in her chances. She said many of her constituents support a ceasefire.

"I do believe that a majority of our voters, we're on the right side with them," she said.

Omar accused Samuels of seeking campaign cash from the influential American Israel Public Affairs Committee, known as AIPAC. The group and its allies spent millions of dollars in previous election cycles. In 2022, a super PAC affiliated with the pro-Israel lobbying group spent $350,000 against Omar.

Joe Radinovich, who's managing Samuels' campaign, said they've gotten no AIPAC money this cycle. He and Samuels criticized Omar for claiming otherwise in her campaign fundraising appeals.

"If Ilhan continues to announce that I have taken money from or am in collusion with AIPAC, it's going to be very difficult to resist not taking [the group's money] when in fact she's raising money on the basis," Samuels said.

AIPAC spokesman Marshall Wittmann said in an email that the group is "currently evaluating races involving detractors of the US-Israel relationship."

Omar raised about $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of last year, according to her campaign finance report. Samuels raised about $355,000 in the same period, though he did so in a span of six weeks after launching his campaign in mid-November.

The Samuels campaign doesn't expect to outraise the congresswoman but hopes to outwork her. Radinovich said the campaign has more organizers talking to voters than it did last cycle. The campaign likely will air television ads later this spring.

Samuels has attended local precinct caucuses and state Senate district conventions to woo delegates before the May endorsing convention. If he can't win the DFL endorsement, he hopes to at least block Omar from getting it.

"If for the first time in her congressional career she didn't run with the state party's endorsement, it would send a significant message," Radinovich said.

Omar was unfazed by the notion.

"They can try. They're not going to be successful," Omar said. "We have not lost an endorsement since I ran for Congress."

She said she's served her district well by securing federal funding for local projects and being an advocate for reproductive and voting rights.

"The issues that my opponent is running on are all the issues that I've been a champion on," Omar said.

Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne is backing Omar, saying she's been attuned to the needs of her community and not beholden to corporate interests. He thinks her rematch against Samuels will not be as close with the police ballot measure further in the rearview.

"It was really hard to disentangle the local politics in Minneapolis" during the previous election, Payne said. "I honestly think it had a lot to do with that."

But critics of Omar fault her for more than just supporting the failed policing ballot measure.

Todd Otis, a former state legislator and Minnesota DFL chairman who lives in Minneapolis, said Omar hasn't shown a willingness to consistently work across the aisle. Otis endorsed Samuels, saying the challenger has the right temperament to break through political polarization.

"He doesn't have a closed fist. He has an open hand that wants to help," Otis said. "I think the election in a way is about the spirit of the country, and I think Don embodies what we need more of."