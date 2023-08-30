Top Democrats in the U.S. House endorsed Rep. Ilhan Omar's re-election campaign on Wednesday, a year before the Minnesota congresswoman is set to face primary challengers.

Omar came closer than ever to losing her congressional seat in last year's primary against fellow DFLer and former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, whom she defeated by just over two percentage points. Nancy Pelosi was the only House Democratic leader to endorse Omar last year, and that endorsement didn't come until three months before the primary.

Every top House Democrat — Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Assistant Leader James Clyburn, Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar — has endorsed Omar this time around, the congresswoman's office announced Wednesday.

"During her time in the House, Rep. Omar has fought hard to defend progressive values against right-wing extremism every single day, working with our Caucus to deliver results for her constituents in Minnesota and beyond," Jeffries said in a statement provided by Omar's office. "Ilhan has been a leader in the fight to end childhood hunger, protect abortion care, promote social justice and build an inclusive economy that works for all Americans. Rep. Omar has been elected by her constituents three times and has consistently stood up for them."

At least one Democrat is expected to challenge Omar next year in the primary election for Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District. Sarah Gad, a Minneapolis attorney who ran for Congress in Illinois in 2020, was the first to declare she will challenge Omar next year.

Samuels is also said to be mulling a rematch, according to his former campaign manager.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a pro-Israel lobbying group that has clashed with Omar, is reportedly looking at the race and talking with potential challengers.

Omar said in a statement that she looks forward to "continuing to serve my neighbors in the Fifth District in Congress."

"I am proud to have earned the respect and support of every single member of the Democratic House leadership for my re-election campaign," Omar said.