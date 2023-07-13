Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted this week "there is no way in hell" she'll go to the Israeli president's upcoming speech to Congress.

Omar tweeted in all caps on Wednesday night that "we should not be inviting the president of Israel—a government who under its current prime minister barred the first two Muslim women elected to Congress from visiting the country—to give a joint address to Congress."

Omar was referring to when she and fellow Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib were denied entry into Israel in 2019 for supporting a boycott movement.

Congressional leaders recently announced that Israeli President Isaac Herzog will give a July 19 speech to a joint meeting of Congress.

GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office said in a late June news release that "the purpose of the visit by President Herzog mirrors Speaker McCarthy's recent bipartisan trip to Israel—to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the statehood of Israel and reaffirm the special relationship between our two nations."

Omar's words this week led to some familiar GOP criticism. Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican currently running for the White House, responded to Omar by tweeting that "Israel is one of our greatest and most important allies." Pence also added that her "attacks on the Jewish state are sickening."

On the strength of their narrow majority, House Republicans were able to prevent Omar from continuing to serve on the chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee earlier this year. Omar had apologized over past antisemitic comments, but her words and criticism of Israel were cited by the GOP during the drive to remove her from the panel.

Omar, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, is a defender of Palestinian human rights and has been a consistent congressional critic of Israel's government. In a Twitter thread earlier this week about deciding not to attend Herzog's speech, Omar said that the visit "comes as the Israeli government is pushing through what legal experts describe as a judicial coup to centralize power and undermine checks on their power."

She also added that "it comes during the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in history."

The Israeli presidency is essentially viewed as a mostly ceremonial office, compared to the prime minister who has more power in the country.

Omar made a point in June of not attending India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint Congressional speech. She tweeted that her reason was over "his government's human rights record."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.