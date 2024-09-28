Religious ideas can help guide your secular financial planning

There are parts of our lives we have earned, and there are also parts that happened through the work of others or because we beneficially handled something that came our way. I was able to put myself through college and start a company that grew beyond my expectations partly through hard work, but also because the state subsidized my tuition at the University of Minnesota. And also because I had a wife who worked and helped provide financial security when my business partner and I were trying to build our venture. There were also mentors who invested time in me, clients who believed in what we were trying to do before we fully earned that belief, and colleagues, co-workers and writers who influenced me in ways that both changed and formed my thinking. There are certainly some things that I have had that I didn’t want, and many things that I did, but all was and is an act of grace.