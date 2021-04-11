Relatives of Daunte Wright, 20, told a growing crowd in Brooklyn Center that he was shot by police in Plymouth on Sunday afternoon before getting back into his car and driving to Brooklyn Center, where he crashed the vehicle and was pronounced dead.

Officials with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

According to EMS audio, paramedics arrived at 1:48 p.m. and found one person dead. A police officer was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to the audio.

By Sunday evening, about 100 people, many of them visibly upset, had gathered near the scene, at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Lee Avenue North. Brooklyn Park Sgt. Mike Peterson asked Wright's family and the crowd to back up, saying he doesn't know what happened.

Wright's mother, Katie Wright, tearfully pleaded near the scene for more information and for her son's body to be moved from the street.

A woman who lives near the crash scene, Carolyn Hanson, said she saw officers pull a man out of a car and perform CPR. A passenger who got out of the vehicle was covered in blood, she said.

Further details were not immediately available.

