WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden called "for peace and calm" on Monday in the aftermath of Daunte Wright's death in Minnesota.

A Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot Wright, 20, during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

"We should listen to Daunte's mom, who is calling for peace and calm," Biden said.

In brief comments about Wright's death, which touched off a night of unrest in Brooklyn Center, Biden emphasized "there is absolutely no justification, none, for looting. No justification for violence." Peaceful protests are understandable, Biden said, and "the anger, pain and trauma" within the Black community is "real" and "serious."

"But it will not justify violence and or looting," Biden said.

The White House has been in touch with the governor, mayor and local authorities, Biden told reporters. When he spoke to the media on Monday afternoon, Biden said he had not called Wright's family, but that his prayers were with them.

What happened is a "tragic thing," the president said. "But I think we've got to wait and see what the investigation shows, the entire investigation."

The body camera footage of the incident was "fairly graphic," Biden said.

"Question is, wasit an accident, was it intentional?" Biden said. "That remains to be determined by a full blown investigation."

Biden told reporters that federal resources are already focused on Minnesota because of the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd.The president also vowed additional federal support if "local authorities believe it's needed."