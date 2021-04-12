Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said an officer may have accidentally shot Daunte Wright with a firearm, when she meant to use a stun gun.
Speaking at a Monday news conference, Gannon said: "It is my belief that the officer had their intention to deploy the Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," the chief said, adding that he believes this was an "accidental discharge."
"I have asked the BCA to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting and death."
The officer, who was unidentified, is on adminstrative leave.
This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.
Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036
