Rash: Reject polarization, not news

This same polarization, however, means partisans probably won’t agree on the Economist’s word of the year: kakistocracy, defined by Merriam-Webster as government by the worst people. The word, the magazine stated, “has the crisp, hard sounds of glass breaking. Whether that is a good or bad thing depends on whether you think the glass had it coming. But kakistocracy’s snappy encapsulation of the fears of half of America and much of the world makes it our word of the year.”