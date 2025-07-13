Sturdevant: How should the Minnesota Legislature respond to the June shootings?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The shock has eased at the Minnesota State Capitol. But one month on, the heartbreak of the Hortman murders and Hoffman shootings lingers — as do questions about how the Legislature ought to respond.
What now? What’s the most fitting way for the Legislature to honor the sacrifices of fallen House DFL Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and grievously wounded DFL state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette? All were victims of the same politically motivated gunman during the early hours of June 14.
I’ve been collecting proposed answers. They fall into three categories:
Protectionist
Proposals to tighten security and/or ban firearms in the Capitol have been coming on strong. They bump into a tradition of openness that has been a defining feature of this state’s government.
But most other states have done more than Minnesota in shielding those who toil in government chambers from gun violence. And no welcome to a public space can be deemed genuine without an assurance of safety.
Symbolic
The Hortman name could go on the newly enlarged State Office Building (which now bears no nickname other than its unfortunate acronym), Hortman campaign manager Jerry Gale proposes. Or a statue of Hortman could be installed on Capitol grounds, where images of women are scarce.