Opinion: Kinder and gentler politics are good. Effective policy is better.

The horrific assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the attacks on state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, once again brought to the forefront the deep divisions and intense anger that increasingly are defining America’s politics. Good intentions are a necessary first step in changing the culture, but if that’s all that comes of the tragic attacks, we will have dishonored the memory of Rep. Hortman and all the victims of political violence.
The root problem is our political system itself. We have allowed the two parties to create a duopoly, one that feels entitled to its voters and divides the country into blue and red. In more and more contests, the winner is known before the first vote is cast. Last year the average margin of victory in all U.S. House races, excluding the roughly 20 seats around the country that had no competition, was more than 27%. In Minnesota, the Second Congressional District was predicted to be one of the few competitive races in the country. Angie Craig ended up winning by 13%, a landslide.
This noncompetitive environment is the catalyst for our political anger. When few office holders are seriously challenged, they dig in their heels on the most partisan policies, ignore new and better ideas and dismiss opponents with anger and name-calling.
At a time when our country and state desperately need better policies for the future, most policymakers are invested in ideas of the past because they appeal to their narrow constituencies. Rather than run campaigns that engage voters in understanding the challenges and opportunities we face, they attack opponents with distortions and outright lies. We all are left more stupid when billions of advertising dollars are spent on nonsense or worse.
Changing this political environment won’t happen unless we combine the personal commitments to tone down anger with substantive system reforms.
Some changes can be made easily. The two political parties can agree to stop injecting party labels into offices where they aren’t needed and activities where they are disruptive. On the latter point, former Democratic state legislator Todd Otis proposed that legislators be seated randomly in the Senate and House chambers instead of by party. Lawmakers might be better able to find common ground if they don’t have to reach across an aisle but can discuss an issue with a seatmate as debates are occurring.