Opinion: Kinder and gentler politics are good. Effective policy is better.

The root problem is our political system itself. We have allowed the two parties to create a duopoly, one that feels entitled to its voters and divides the country into blue and red. In more and more contests, the winner is known before the first vote is cast. Last year the average margin of victory in all U.S. House races, excluding the roughly 20 seats around the country that had no competition, was more than 27%. In Minnesota, the Second Congressional District was predicted to be one of the few competitive races in the country. Angie Craig ended up winning by 13%, a landslide.