Readers Write: An assassination in Minnesota

In the wake of the horror of more political violence come more thoughts and prayers. Since the old ones aren’t working so well, maybe it’s time to try something new. For those promoting and commercializing this vicious rhetoric, how about, “I refuse to do this any more”? For those clicking on every fear-filled headline, how about, “Why am I more interested in this than I am in stories about people creating peace?” For those trying to win elections, how about, “This isn’t your country or my country, but our country”? And for those trying to create safe, inclusive communities where everyone can thrive, and where people turn toward one another rather than away from each other, how about, “Who can help me do this?”
And as for the prayers, after we say the ones for the innocent victims and their shattered families, how about, “Lord, let me an agent of your peace on earth.”
Robin Silverman, Eden Prairie
The assassination of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman is a sickening reality beyond words of sadness and outrage. It’s monstrously wrong, made more so by what a wonderful leader and person she had been.
I had the opportunity to meet with her several years ago after work to visit and talk about various issues and ideas. To be with someone so bright, self-effacing and powerful was a privilege. I presented an idea to her that in traditional political thinking would be considered a bit too far “out there.” I was surprised and encouraged when the speaker said she really liked it.