Readers Write: An assassination in Minnesota

In the wake of the horror of more political violence come more thoughts and prayers. Since the old ones aren’t working so well, maybe it’s time to try something new. For those promoting and commercializing this vicious rhetoric, how about, “I refuse to do this any more”? For those clicking on every fear-filled headline, how about, “Why am I more interested in this than I am in stories about people creating peace?” For those trying to win elections, how about, “This isn’t your country or my country, but our country”? And for those trying to create safe, inclusive communities where everyone can thrive, and where people turn toward one another rather than away from each other, how about, “Who can help me do this?”