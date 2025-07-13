Brown: At 5,000 feet, the legacy of Iron Range mining in Minnesota is clear, but its future is hazy

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Once, when I was little, my teenage aunt was stuck babysitting me against her will. To wear me out, or perhaps be rid of me for good, she sent me scampering up the side of the big iron ore dump north of Keewatin City Park. At the top, beer cans outnumbered blades of grass. I peered down from this rusted mountain of waste rock into an active mine for the first time.
What I saw frightened and thrilled me. Equipment bigger than dinosaurs groaned like grumpy zoo animals. Electric shovels dropped car-sized chunks of ore into haul trucks in a deafening crash. The size, scale and thunder overwhelmed my senses. What I saw bore no resemblance to the green grass and cheerful playground on the other side.
This was hell. I loved it.
Almost four decades later, half spent writing about northern Minnesota’s mining industry, I was again surprised by what I had taken for granted. Last week, I flew along the entire iron formation, viewing every past, present and potential future mine of the Iron Range, including the wee little dump where I climbed years earlier.
I’d seen it all from the ground, driving through and around iron mines nearly every day of my life. But what I saw from the air showed the imminent change and difficult decisions facing this industrial frontier. After 140 years, workers here still mine most of America’s iron ore and might one day mine critical minerals used in advanced technology.
Iron Range mining’s generational legacy
Retired mining engineer Chris Baldwin served as my guide. As we waited for the plane at the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing, he told a story about digging a test shaft for an exploratory copper mine along the Kawishiwi River near Ely in 1967. Then he pointed out that the small, loud plane pulling up to the terminal was built in 1967. Somehow that seemed less impressive to this very occasional air traveler.