After the Twins earned an American League Central Division title and won their first playoff series in 21 years, the Boston Red Sox reached out to the club's top two baseball executives about leading their baseball operations department.

Derek Falvey, the Twins' president of baseball operations who grew up in a Boston suburb, declined to interview and will remain with the Twins, sources familiar with the situation told the Star Tribune.

But Twins General Manager Thad Levine was in Boston on Monday and interviewed for Red Sox's top job, a source confirmed.

The Red Sox fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom in September after he spent four seasons with the organization. Boston, which finished in last place in the AL East in three of the last four years, is searching for its third head of baseball operations since 2018 and fourth since 2013. Theo Epstein was the team's last GM to last more than four years in the job.

Dave Dombrowski, who built the Philadelphia Phillies into a National League pennant winner in 2022 and a current NL Championship Series berth this year, was fired by the Red Sox as their president of baseball operations in Sept. 2019, less than a year after he guided Boston to a World Series title.

Levine joined the Twins in Nov. 2016, partnering with Falvey in all areas of the baseball operations department, and he's previously drawn interest for other top baseball operations jobs around the league. Before the Twins, Levine spent 11 years as an assistant GM for the Texas Rangers.

The Twins won AL Central titles in three of the last five seasons, and they've made the playoffs in four of the past seven years. The club snapped an 18-game postseason losing streak this year.

The Boston Globe reported Tuesday the Red Sox have interviewed Chicago Cubs assistant GM Craig Breslow, a former Red Sox and Twins pitcher; Cleveland Guardians special assistant Neal Huntington, a former GM with the Pittsburgh Pirates; and internal candidate Eddie Romero Jr., the team's assistant GM.

"We plan to take our time," Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy told reporters after the season ended. "We plan to be very deliberate. We're going to have internal candidates. We're going to have external candidates. We're going to have a consistent, robust process that hopefully leads us to the right person or people."