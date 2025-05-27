Sports

Red Sox bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Boston Red Sox (27-29, fourth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (27-28, fourth in the NL Central)

May 27, 2025 at 8:02AM

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD; Brewers: Aaron Civale (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -120, Red Sox +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox are looking to stop their three-game skid with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 16-10 at home and 27-28 overall. The Brewers are 10-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston has an 11-15 record in road games and a 27-29 record overall. The Red Sox have hit 69 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has eight home runs, eight walks and 28 RBIs while hitting .246 for the Brewers. Sal Frelick is 11 for 34 with a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 15 doubles and 12 home runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 16 for 40 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.85 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

