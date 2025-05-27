Red Sox bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Boston Red Sox (27-29, fourth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (27-28, fourth in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD; Brewers: Aaron Civale (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, five strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -120, Red Sox +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox are looking to stop their three-game skid with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee is 16-10 at home and 27-28 overall. The Brewers are 10-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Boston has an 11-15 record in road games and a 27-29 record overall. The Red Sox have hit 69 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.
The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.