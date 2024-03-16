Law enforcement officers have found a 3-year-old boy who was reported to be abducted, and have arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with the case, canceling an Amber Alert issued at 9 p.m. Friday.

Officials reported that Ethan Stately was found safe in Red Lake, Minn., where he had gone missing. They took into custody Jennifer Stately, whose relation to the boy was unclear.

According to a series of statements issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Jennifer Stately had been last seen driving an SUV earlier Friday in Red Lake, about 250 miles northwest of the Twin Cities. Authorities began searching for the pair at around 3 p.m.



