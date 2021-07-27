A Red Lake Nation police officer was killed Tuesday morning in the line of duty, the Red Lake Tribal Council announced.

A family member identified the officer as Ryan Bialke, a native of Buffalo, Minn., who joined the Red Lake force in 2014.

According to the Minneapolis office of the FBI, which is assisting with the investigation, a suspect is in custody.

Red Lake officers "were responding to a call at a residence when a subject fired a weapon killing an officer. Subject is in custody," the FBI posted on Twitter.

In a brief statement, the Tribal Council gave no further details on the incident.

"It is with heavy hearts to announce that the Red Lake Nation lost a police officer this morning," the council said in a Facebook post. "Chairman [Darrell]Seki is directing all tribal programs and businesses to lower flags to half-staff throughout this week.

"Out of respect and honor to the fallen officer, Chairman Seki is closing all non-essential tribal programs today. Sincere condolences to family and friends. Prayers and strength to the Red Lake Nation during this difficult time."

Bialke was a happy and generous soul who lived to help others, said his ex-wife, Andrea Bialke of Hanover, Minn.

"Ryan had a big heart and he was always laughing and smiling, and he was a great dad to our three children," she said Tuesday. "He just loved helping everybody.

"If there was someone on the side of the road that needed help with their vehicle, he would stop and help. He was just that kind of guy.

"He would babysit his younger cousins. He just wanted the best for everybody."

It was Ryan Bialke's desire to help others that led him to police work, she said. He graduated from Rasmussen College and the couple moved to Bemidji when he landed the job in Red Lake. He was not a member of the tribe, she said.

Andrea Bialke said she didn't know how the officer was killed, nor was she notified by the tribal police. She said she got a text from a friend Tuesday morning with the news, and gathered with her parents and Ryan Bialke's brother to break the news to their children.

"They were devastated," she said. "My daughter is 6. She doesn't understand what happened to Daddy and that Daddy isn't here anymore." The couple also has twin sons aged 12.

The children had just spent a fun weekend with their father, she said, and he was smiling and "glowing" when he dropped them off.

"I think I'm still in shock," she said. "I just want our kids to be OK. I'm sure that with the family's support, they will be."

