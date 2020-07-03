The return to racing at Canterbury Park in Shakopee continues to pay off big.
Thursday night's Pick 5 payout hit a record $98,909.20 - eclipsing the previous record $85,340.35 set about 24 hours earlier.
Lilfeatheredindian paid $94 on Thursday to win in the fourth race to start the Pick 5, and Son of Poseiden paid $74 in the fifth race. The other winning horses paid $11.40, $21.60 and $5.20.
On-track handle on Thursday was $97,576, with a total handle of $1,778,179.
Canterbury Park, which re-opened June 10 and is allowing limited spectators, returns to live racing on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Canceled minor league season will slow development of many Twins prospects
While Major League Baseball attempts to hold a 60-game season, the minor league season was officially canceled last week, affecting thousands of players.
Twins
Souhan: 60-game version of Twins could be more dangerous
With ridiculous power and underrated pitching depth, the Twins were well-prepared to succeed over 162 games. As they begin workouts this weekend at Target Field, they may be even more formidable than they were a few months ago.
Outdoors
Anderson: Ex-Army Ranger making sure other vetarans can go fishing
Steve Gillaspie is the founder of a 501(c)(3) group called Veterans on the Water, which offers free fishing trips to military veterans.
Loons
MLS defender of the year Ike Opara not with Loons in Florida
Without Opara available, veteran defender Jose Aja likely will move into the center-back spot for Group D's three games of pool play in Orlando.
Lynx
'Relief and gratitude': Maya Moore describes Jonathan Irons' freedom
The Lynx star stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 to work on getting Irons freed from prison. On Wednesday, he was released.