The return to racing at Canterbury Park in Shakopee continues to pay off big.

Thursday night's Pick 5 payout hit a record $98,909.20 - eclipsing the previous record $85,340.35 set about 24 hours earlier.

Lilfeatheredindian paid $94 on Thursday to win in the fourth race to start the Pick 5, and Son of Poseiden paid $74 in the fifth race. The other winning horses paid $11.40, $21.60 and $5.20.

On-track handle on Thursday was $97,576, with a total handle of $1,778,179.

Canterbury Park, which re-opened June 10 and is allowing limited spectators, returns to live racing on Monday.