Cinco Star battled to victory in the $50,000 Ralph Strangis Memorial Stakes, winning by a nose over Drop of Golden Sun and paying $36.80. The 5-year-old Minnesota-bred gelding was ridden by Constantino Roman for trainer Mac Robertson and owner John Mentz of Lakeville. Robertson also trained prohibitive favorite Hot Shot Kid, who finished fourth.
The Strangis was supposed to be a rematch between the two richest Minnesota-bred horses in history, Hot Shot Kid and Mr. Jagermeister, but the latter scratched.
Robertson also won the first of four $50,000 state-bred stakes races when Defend the Rose went gate to wire in the 6-furlong Frances Genter Stakes, winning by 1½ lengths under Alex Canchari. She paid $5.00 as the favorite.
The favorite also won the 6-furlong Victor S. Myers Stakes. Weekend Ride and jockey Denny Velazquez controlled the race from start to finish, winning by two lengths. The 3-year-old colt is trained by Gary Scherer for Jeff Drown of St. Cloud, Minn. He and returned $3.60.
Firstmate and jockey Roimes Chirinos provided a mild upset in the Minnesota Turf Distaff for owner Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie, closing on the rail to win the 7 1/2 furlong turf race by a neck over favored Ready to Runaway, also owned by Mentz. The 5-year-old mare is trained by Valorie Lund. She paid $12.80.
Also Wednesday, Canterbury Park made the largest pick-5 payout in track history, $85,340, driven by Peacock Cowboy winning the final race and paying $31.
Total handle for the 10-race card was $1.95 million, of which $118,331 was bet on-track.