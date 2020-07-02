Cinco Star battled to victory in the $50,000 Ralph Strangis Memorial Stakes, winning by a nose over Drop of Golden Sun and paying $36.80. The 5-year-old Minnesota-bred gelding was ridden by Constantino Roman for trainer Mac Robertson and owner John Mentz of Lake­ville. Robertson also trained prohibitive favorite Hot Shot Kid, who finished fourth.

The Strangis was supposed to be a rematch between the two richest Minnesota-bred horses in history, Hot Shot Kid and Mr. Jagermeister, but the latter scratched.

Robertson also won the first of four $50,000 state-bred stakes races when Defend the Rose went gate to wire in the 6-furlong Frances Genter Stakes, winning by 1½ lengths under Alex Canchari. She paid $5.00 as the favorite.

The favorite also won the 6-furlong Victor S. Myers Stakes. Weekend Ride and jockey Denny Velazquez controlled the race from start to finish, winning by two lengths. The 3-year-old colt is trained by Gary Scherer for Jeff Drown of St. Cloud, Minn. He and returned $3.60.

Firstmate and jockey Roimes Chirinos provided a mild upset in the Minnesota Turf Distaff for owner Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie, closing on the rail to win the 7 1/2 furlong turf race by a neck over favored Ready to Runaway, also owned by Mentz. The 5-year-old mare is trained by Valorie Lund. She paid $12.80.

Also Wednesday, Canterbury Park made the largest pick-5 payout in track history, $85,340, driven by Peacock Cowboy winning the final race and paying $31.

Total handle for the 10-race card was $1.95 million, of which $118,331 was bet on-track.