Sweet Corn Cakes With Cherry Tomato Salad
Serves 4 to 6 (about 1 dozen 3-inch griddle cakes).
Note: Spicy and sweet, these corn cakes are topped with chopped fresh tomatoes and herbs and a side of salsa. You might also add a fried egg, grated sharp cheese, and sizzled sausage. From Beth Dooley.
• 3/4 c. cornmeal
• 1/4 c. flour
• 1/2 tsp. baking soda
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 1 tsp. honey
• 3/4 c. buttermilk or plain yogurt
• 1 egg
• 2 to 3 tbsp. melted butter, or more, for greasing the skillet
• 2 c. freshly shucked corn kernels (about 2 to 3 ears)
• 1/2 c. chopped sweet red or yellow bell pepper
• 1 small jalapeño chile, finely diced
Cherry Tomato Salad:
• 2 c. cherry tomatoes, quartered
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
• 2 tsp. white wine vinegar or lemon juice
• 1/4 c. minced fresh basil
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
• Prepared tomato salsa, optional
Directions
For the corn cakes: In a medium bowl, stir together the cornmeal, flour, baking soda and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the honey, buttermilk and egg. Stir the buttermilk mixture into the dry ingredients to make a thick batter. Fold in the corn kernels, sweet pepper and jalapeño.
Set a large skillet or griddle over medium heat and grease with the butter. Pour less than 1/4 cup of the batter onto the griddle. Cook until the bottoms of the corn cakes begin to brown and become firm, about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, flip with a spatula and continue cooking until the cakes are cooked through and the edges are crisped, about another 1 1/2 to 2 minutes.
For the salad: In a small bowl, toss together the tomatoes, garlic, basil, oil, vinegar or lemon juice, salt and pepper, to taste. Serve the pancakes topped with the tomatoes and a side of your favorite salsa.
Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:
Calories 225 Fat 8 g
Sodium 365 mg Carbohydrates 35 g
Saturated fat 3 g Added sugars 1 g
Protein 6 g Cholesterol 40 mg
Dietary fiber 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 1 starch, 1 carb, 1 ½ fat.