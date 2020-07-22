Sweet Corn Cakes With Cherry Tomato Salad

Serves 4 to 6 (about 1 dozen 3-inch griddle cakes).

Note: Spicy and sweet, these corn cakes are topped with chopped fresh tomatoes and herbs and a side of salsa. You might also add a fried egg, grated sharp cheese, and sizzled sausage. From Beth Dooley.

• 3/4 c. cornmeal

• 1/4 c. flour

• 1/2 tsp. baking soda

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. honey

• 3/4 c. buttermilk or plain yogurt

• 1 egg

• 2 to 3 tbsp. melted butter, or more, for greasing the skillet

• 2 c. freshly shucked corn kernels (about 2 to 3 ears)

• 1/2 c. chopped sweet red or yellow bell pepper

• 1 small jalapeño chile, finely diced

Cherry Tomato Salad:

• 2 c. cherry tomatoes, quartered

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tsp. white wine vinegar or lemon juice

• 1/4 c. minced fresh basil

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

• Prepared tomato salsa, optional

Directions

For the corn cakes: In a medium bowl, stir together the cornmeal, flour, baking soda and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the honey, buttermilk and egg. Stir the buttermilk mixture into the dry ingredients to make a thick batter. Fold in the corn kernels, sweet pepper and jalapeño.

Set a large skillet or griddle over medium heat and grease with the butter. Pour less than 1/4 cup of the batter onto the griddle. Cook until the bottoms of the corn cakes begin to brown and become firm, about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, flip with a spatula and continue cooking until the cakes are cooked through and the edges are crisped, about another 1 1/2 to 2 minutes.

For the salad: In a small bowl, toss together the tomatoes, garlic, basil, oil, vinegar or lemon juice, salt and pepper, to taste. Serve the pancakes topped with the tomatoes and a side of your favorite salsa.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 225 Fat 8 g

Sodium 365 mg Carbohydrates 35 g

Saturated fat 3 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 6 g Cholesterol 40 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 1 starch, 1 carb, 1 ½ fat.