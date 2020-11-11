Skillet Turkey Chili

Serves 4.

Fresh cherry tomatoes and red peppers give this a fresh bright lift. Serve over rice or with a big hunk of warm cornbread. Or, roll it into a flour or corn tortilla. Use whatever prepared salsa you'd like — tomato, chipotle, corn or black bean — there are plenty of locally made brands available. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 1 lb. ground turkey

• 1 small onion, finely diced

• 2 cloves garlic, diced

• 1 c. prepared salsa (see Note)

• 1/2 c. cooked or canned kidney beans, rinsed

• 1 small red pepper, seeded and diced

• 1 c. sliced cherry tomatoes

• 2 tbsp. lime juice, to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 2 tbsp. chopped cilantro or parsley

• Lime wedges for garnish

Directions

Film a large, deep skillet with the oil and set over medium-high heat. When it's sizzling, add the turkey in chunks and cook until very browned at the edges, about 3 to 5 minutes, then turn and continue cooking until browned on all sides, another 3 to 5 minutes. Add the onions and garlic, and continue cooking another minute, then stir in the salsa and stir to scrape up any browned bits sticking to the bottom of the pan, adding a little water if it seems too dry.

Stir in the beans, red pepper and tomatoes and continue cooking until the peppers and tomatoes are softened, about 3 to 5 minutes. Season with the lime juice and salt and pepper. Serve garnished with the cilantro and lime wedges.